Vijay Deverakonda Greets Fans After A Break; Says 'you Have Been On My Mind'

South Indian star Vijay Deverakonda recently took to social media to share a delightful picture of himself from home. The actor is seen relaxing on the couch while being dressed in a set of casual clothes. Through the caption for the post, he has greeted his fans and has mentioned that he has missed them since the last few days. Vijay Deverakonda’s followers have flooded the comments section with compliments as they are seeing the actor after a long time on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda on his mind being occupied

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently took to his Instagram to update his fans on what he has been up to lately. In the picture shared, he is seen sitting in an open living room while sweetly smiling at the camera. He can be seen sitting amidst a well-furnished room which has been combined with a bunch of bright and classy colours. The picture also showcases a huge window that gives the view of a green landscape, studded with trees and bushes.

In the picture shared, Vijay Deverakonda is seen dressed in a set of casual and laid-back clothes, catering to the theme of the room. He is seen wearing a pair of khaki pants which have been put together with a simple lavender shirt. He has also left the top few buttons on the shirt open, keeping it simple and stylish. The actor has added a touch of his own with a dark blue beanie which has been a major part of his style statement. In footwear, Vijay Deverakonda has added a set of Kolhapur chappals that are comfortable and unique.

In the caption for the post, actor Vijay Deverakonda has mentioned that it has been a while since he posted on social media. He has also written that fans have been on his mind all along, even though he hasn’t been regular. Have a look at the post on Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have mentioned that they have missed seeing him on Instagram. Some people have inquired about his next film while a few others have complimented the picture.

Image Courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

