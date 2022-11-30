Vijay Deverakonda Grilled By ED Amid Probe Into 'Liger' Funding; Telangana Neta Under Lens

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding an investigation relating to the funding for his latest movie Liger. The actor was called for questioning on Wednesday, November 30, at the agency's Hyderabad office, sources said.

As per sources, the questioning in Hyderabad is in connection with funds allegedly being sent to Dubai and then laundered in India, and may also allegedly involve a Telangana-based politician.

A few days ago, the film's director Puri Jagannadh, and producer, Charmme Kaur, were also interrogated by the ED in Hyderabad. The film had starred, among others, controversial former Boxer and heavyweight champion Mike Tyson who made a cameo, and Ananya Pandey who co-starred.

The ED began the investigation after Congress leader Bakka Judson filed a complaint regarding the investment into the movie via a dubious route. Judson also claimed the investors attempted to launder money via the film.

Liger, which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, was one of the costliest movies of the year. However, the movie subsequently failed to make a market at the box office. Many viewers mentioned the film's plot did not amaze them and the movie also received poor remarks from the critics. Post the failure, director and co-producer Puri Jagannadh left social media and cited reasons.

Image: Instagram/@thedeverakonda