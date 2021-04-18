Vijay Deverakonda Has The Wittiest Reply To Social Media Trolls

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda gained popularity for his film, Yevade Subramanyam. He also won a National award for his film Pelli Choopulu. After Vijay Deverakonda starred in Arjun Reddy, he received mixed reviews for his character in the film. While speaking to The Quint, Vijay opened up about his choice of films and the criticism he faced for his character in Arjun Reddy.

Vijay Deverakonda opens up about trollers

While speaking about his trollers on social media, Vijay Deverakonda said that "one needs to be Vijay Deverakonda to have so much written about". He added that when he says something to two film critics who are friends with him, it eventually makes headlines and he is okay with the trade-offs of being an actor.

Vijay Deverakonda said that he read a lot of opinions that were sent to him after Arjun Reddy released and also said that he was okay with the opinions sent to him because it helped him improve his acting skills. He added that if one meets a guy like Arjun Reddy, they are bound to feel a certain way, and similarly when one meets him, they will either like him or they won't. Vijay was also asked if social media criticism affects his selection of characters, to which he said it does not affect him at all.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the film World Famous Lover, a Telugu language romantic drama film directed by Kranthi Madhav. The film starred Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite in the lead roles. Next, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s romantic sports action film Liger, in which he plays a kickboxer with a stutter. The film stars Ananya Panday in the lead role with actor Vijay Deverakonda. It also stars Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, and Ali in supporting roles. Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing the role of a kickboxer with a stutter in the film. The actor underwent a dramatic physical transformation for his role and had also visited Thailand for martial arts training. The film is expected to release in September, this year.

(Image Source: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram)