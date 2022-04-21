Vijay Deverakonda Hilariously Adds Samantha Ruth In Picture From 'VD 11' Puja Ceremony

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are all set to kick-start a new project as they broke the news about their next film tentatively titled VD 11. Before beginning shooting for the film, the team participated in a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. However, it appears Samantha Ruth Prabhu was unable to be present at the location, but her co-star Vijay hilariously ensures she was not left out of the group pictures.

Vijay Deverakonda hilariously edits pictures from VD 11 pooja ceremony

Vijay Deverakonda earlier took to his social media account to share pictures from the pooja ceremony from his upcoming film, VD 11. The actor was seen in a simple white kurta, over which he donned a jacket with an elegant design as he posed with the cast and crew of the movie. He captioned the picture, "Doing poojas for Family films. @Samanthaprabhu2, @ShivaNirvana, @HeshamAWMusic, @muraligdop & Your man in a film for the families, to get together and enjoy."

However, it was evident that his co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu was missing from the pictures online. The actor immediately rectified the situation as he took a group picture from the ceremony and added a cropped out image of Samantha at the back as he called it the 'actual pooja photo'. He then appealed to the press to use the picture he had edited. He captioned it, "The Actual Pooja photo! With the darlings, @Samanthaprabhu2 @vennelakishore @eyrahul Request the press to share the actual photo :) thank you."

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's films

Vijay Deverakonda will soon be seen taking on a lead role in Liger, which is slated to release on August 25, 2022. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the actor is all set to join hands with him again for yet another film titled JGM. The actor shared the first glimpse of his character from the film and piqued fans' interest in the upcoming movie. He captioned it, "More madness. The next one year of my life."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the other hand is all set for the release of her film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which will hit the big screens on April 28, 2022. The film will see her take on a lead role alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film has been a much-awaited one in the industry and fans can't wait to see the trio work together.

Image: Twitter/@MythriOfficial, Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl