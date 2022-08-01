Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Liger, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on 25 August 2022. The makers of the film have been releasing some foot-tapping tracks ahead of the movie's release, and fans have been loving them. Charmme Kaur, the co-producer of the film's pet dog also seems to be a fan of the recently released song Waat Laga Denge from the movie.

Charmme Kaur's dog enjoys Liger song Waat Laga Denge

Charmme Kaur, who is the co-producer of Liger, took to her social media account on August 1 and shared an adorable glimpse of her dog enjoying the song Waat Laga Denge from the film. She shared a short clip featuring her dog and Vijay Deverakonda watching the music video of Waat Laga Denge. The actor sang the chorus with heaps of emotion and was over the moon as he saw the producer's dog bark along to the song, as though singing it. He flashed a priceless smile on seeing the dog's reaction and several fans were also left in awe of the pet pooch.

Watch the video here:

More about Waat Laga Denge song

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer's foot-tapping track became a fan-favourite as soon as it was released by the makers online. The music video of the much-loved song gives the audience a glimpse into the thrilling and rebellious avatar of the lead star in the film. The music video begins with Vijay Deverakonda's character, a Mixed Martial Arts fighter saying (translated to English), "We are Indians, we are second to no one." He is determined to win against his opposition in the rink and his fierce avatar left fans in awe as they awaited the release of the film. Interestingly, the song has been crooned by Vijay Deverakonda himself and its lyrics have been penned down by Puri Jagannadh.

Watch the Waat Laga Denge music video here:

More about Liger

The upcoming film is being written, directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh and will see Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles. It will also star Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Shah Emtiaj, Makarand Deshpande and others and will feature a cameo by boxing legend Mike Tyson.

(Image: @Charmmeofficial/Twitter/@thedeverakonda/Instagram)