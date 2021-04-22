Vijay Deverakonda Is A 'Mess' In His Latest Instagram Photo; Take A Look

Vijay Deverakonda seems to be enjoying his time at his bachelor pad. Recently, the actor shared a photo of himself basking in a golden light. The photo matches the aesthetic colour palette of his home that features a flurry of red, yellow and pastel shades. His recent photo is just what you need for your next dose of Vijay's golden charms.

A look at Vijay Deverakonda's "messy" picture

In his latest Instagram post, Vijay Deverakonda is lazing around on his couch. The photo, which is clicked vertically, shows the Arjun Reddy actor dressed in a casual attire. His long hair looks dishevelled. The golden light of the sun is flooding into space which makes his hair look golden brown. He is completely enjoying his time at home and his picture is proof enough of the same. The photo does not have much going on, it is simply a snap of the actor at his home, resting.

The photo, which Vijay captioned as 'Mess II' has already received over 1200k likes and over 10k comments. Fans have flooded the comments with classic red heart emojis and fire emojis. Anusmriti Sarkar commented on his post writing, "Beautiful Mess".

A look at Vijay Deverakonda's movies

Vijay Deverakonda shot to fame after appearing in romantic comedy films like Pelli Choopulu and Geetha Govindam. He became a huge hit after playing the titular role in the film Arjun Reddy. The actor has since appeared in films like Dear Comrade and World Famous Lover. After World Famous Lover, Vijay announced that he will not be appearing in romantic films for a while. He said that he wants to try different genres when it comes to films.

He is slated to appear as a mixed martial arts fighter in the upcoming Hindi film Liger. The movie also marks Vijay's debut in the Hindi film industry. Vijay who is often called 'rowdy' by his friends and family, and more so especially after his stint with Arjun Reddy has launched his own clothing line in 2020 by the name 'Rowdy Wear'. He is also the founder of The Deverakonda Foundation, a non-profit organisation.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)

