Vijay Deverakonda Is ‘happy Boy In Tank Top’ In Latest Pic; Fans Call Him 'handsome Hunk'

South actor Vijay Deverakonda, on the occasion of his 32nd birthday, took to his social media, to share a slew of monochromatic photographs from his new photoshoot. Donning a tank top, the Mahanati actor can be seen sharing a contagious smile while the camera captures him. Upon seeing the photos, fans of Vijay have gone all out to comment all things happy and nice on the post

Happy Vijay Deverakonda in a tank top

In one photo, the Liger actor gazes right in the camera while donning an infectious smile. In another, he can be seen bursting out in laughter. While sharing the posts, he wrote, “Just Me in a tank top”, “Just your happy boy in a tank top!” alongside the photographs. Check out the photos shared by the World Famous Lover star below:

Vijay Deverakonda also used one of his photographs, to thanks fans for extending sweet birthday wishes on his birthday. The actor informed all his fans that their love and support has reached him, and promised them that he will always have something great in store for them. Vijay said,

Thank you my loves :)

Your love has reached me and I feel blessed; till this lasts, I promise to give you great memories and always cherish your love 🤍

Full love,

Your man,

Vijay Deverakonda

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the star flooded his social media posts with sweet compliments. While some wished him a ‘happy birthday’, others called him a ‘handsome hunk’. Smiley and red hearts have swamped his social media feed. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans have reacted towards the actor’s new post:

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the Telugu comedy-drama film, Jathi Ratnalu in a cameo. Helmed by Anudeep VK, the plot of the film follows the lives of three happy-go-lucky men who arrive in the city for a better life however, end up being prisoned for a crime they did not commit. Vijay is now preparing for the release of his Pan-India film, Liger alongside Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday.

(Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram)

