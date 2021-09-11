Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR & Other Celebs Pray For Sai Dharam Tej's Speedy Recovery

On Friday evening, September 10, South Indian actor Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident in Hyderabad. Tej, who was admitted to Medicare Hospital, was later taken to Jubilee Hills Apollo Hospital for the treatment. The actor, who is Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s nephew, is currently out of danger.

As soon as the update about Sai Dharam Tej in ICU was confirmed, many celebrities took to their social media handles and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda and others wish for Sai Dharam Tej's speedy recovery

As soon as the news of Sai Dharam Tej's accident was confirmed, many of his friends from the entertainment industry took to their respective Twitter handle and wished him a speedy recovery. Jr NTR tweeted, "Wishing you a speedy recovery brother @IamSaiDharamTej." Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda, too tweeted, "Saying a prayer.. @IamSaiDharamTej See you on the other side happy, healthy and smiling." Bellamkonda Sreenivas wrote, "So glad to hear that you are out of danger. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Get well soon @IamSaiDharamTej!"

Wild Dog star Ali Reza wrote, “Just got to know some unfortunate news about Sai Dharam Tej. Let’s pray for his speedy recocvery. Insha Allah.” Actor Manoj Manchu's tweet read, "Mithrama #SaiDharamTej We all are glad u r out of danger recover fast mithrama … love you." Ravi Teja wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery @IamSaiDharamTej. Get well soon..." Renowned music composer, Devi Sri Prasad's tweet read, "Wishing dear Brother @IamSaiDharamTej a very speedy recovery All our Love n Prayers with U Dear !! You wil be perfectly fine in no time!"

As per the official statement released by the hospital, Tej has suffered no major injuries in brain, spine, and other vital organs. He has sustained soft tissues injuries and a collar bone fracture. The statement read, "He is being closely monitored and further evaluation will be done over the next 24 hours. There is no need for any immediate surgical intervention."

The news of Tej's accident was shared by actor Chiranjeevi on Twitter handle, who also dropped the hospital statement update for Tej’s fans and said that he is doing absolutely fine. Chiranjeevi's tweet read, "@IamSaiDharamTej met with an accident few hours ago & has suffered minor injuries & bruises. Wish to share with All Fans & Well Wishers that There is absolutely NO cause for Concern or Anxiety. He is recovering under expert medical supervision & shall be back in a couple of days."

