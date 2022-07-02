Vijay Deverakonda Leaves Rashmika Gushing Over His 'Liger' Look; Calls Him 'inspiration'

Vijay Deverakonda's latest look from Liger has caused a storm on the internet, with fans drooling over the superstar's chiselled physique and bold avatar. Joining the bandwagon is the actor's good friend and Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna, who penned a heartfelt note post Vijay's poster release. Calling Vijay her 'inspiration', Rashmika sent the whole team of Liger good wishes. Apart from Rashmika, celebrities like Samantha Ruth, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor among others also praised Vijay.

Vijay Deverakonda leaves Rashmika Mandanna gushing over his Liger look

Taking to her Instagram story on Saturday, July 2, Rashmika shared Vijay's poster from Puri Jagannadh's upcoming venture, where he could be seen baring it all while holding just a bouquet of roses. Lauding Vijay, Rashmika wrote, "When asked who was my inspiration..could never pick a name...And today I will @thedeverakonda. (fire emoticons) #Liger you have our love and support...show the country.. no no the world what you can do.. All the best." Take a look.

Vijay released the poster earlier in the day while detailing his arduous journey on Liger. He claimed that the film took away everything that he had to offer, calling it his 'most challenging project. A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, and physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon," he mentioned.

The Puri Jagannadh directorial will see Vijay as an MMA fighter alongside Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. Apart from this, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will also be playing a very important role in the film, which marks his debut in Indian cinema. After several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Liger will finally hit theatres on August 25, 2022. It has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

Apart from Liger, Vijay will also be collaborating with Puri Jagannadh for the action-drama titled JGM. It will come out in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Lastly, he has Kushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the pipeline. It will hit theatres on December 23 this year.

