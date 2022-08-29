Vijay Deverakonda Meets Theatre Owner Who Slammed Actor For Remark On Boycott Of 'Liger'

Vijay Deverakonda, who recently starred in Liger with Ananya Panday, sparked a controversy with his statement 'kaun rokenge dekh lenge (who will stop, we will see)' amid the boycott trend on his film. His statement had led to a strong response from Manoj Desai, executive director of the theatre Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema in Mumbai. Desai had hit out at the actor for his statement, claiming that it was affecting collections of the film, causing losses to theatre owners.

Vijay Deverakonda meets Manoj Desai in Mumbai after statements stir row

Actor Vijay Deverakonda met Manoj Desai after the latter called the actor ‘arrogant’ for his statement on boycott culture. In a picture shared online, they were smiling as they posed together. As per the Twitter handle Andhra Box Office, the Arjun Reddy star expressed regret about his recent comments.

#Liger :#VijayDeverakonda met Mumbai Exhibitor #ManojDesai and expressed regret about his recent comments about the Boycott/OTT Issues (which are allegedly taken out of context). He will be promoting Liger in Dubai tomorrow at #AsiaCup (Courtesy - Filmi Fever) pic.twitter.com/Xa78C1lBEf — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) August 28, 2022

Amid boycott calls for Liger, Vijay Deverakonda in an interview with ANI had said, "We've put our heart into making this film. And I believe that I am correct. I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn't fear, and now after having achieved something, I don't think there needs to be any fear even now. Maa ka aashirwaad hai, Logon ka pyaar hai, Bhagwaan ka haath hai, andar aag hai, Kaun rokenge dekh lenge (We have mother's blessings, people's love, God's support, a fire inside us, we will see who will stop us)!"

However, the statement added further fuel to the fire as the 'boycott' movement by a section of fans got more intense.

Meanwhile, Liger hasn't been able to live up to the expectations at the box office with the Hindi version collecting about Rs 10 crore till now.