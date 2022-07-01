Vijay Deverakonda Meets With Fan Who Got Actor's Portrait Tattooed On Her Back; Watch

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most beloved stars in the South film industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan base across the world and often receives overwhelming surprises from fans. He recently received a massive surprise from a fan as one of them got his portrait tattooed on her back. Deverakonda also met the emotional fan and consoled her.

Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Liger, never misses a chance to give the love back to the fans that he often receives. He recently got an opportunity to meet with his two female fans who got special tattoos for him. While one of the fans got his portrait tattooed on her back, she also got the Geetha Govindam star's signature inked on her body.

As Deverakonda got the opportunity to thank his fans, he also gave them a surprise. In a video surfacing on the internet, the actor could be seen meeting with his fans, who got emotional and started crying. The actor also hugged the fan and consoled her. He further introduced Liger's co-producer Charmme Kaur and director Puri Jagannadh to the fans and asked him if they wanted to know anything about his forthcoming film. Take a look.

#VD's CRAZY female fan following! A super emotional moment for a fan who got #VijayDeverakonda's portrait tattooed on her back. She burst into tears upon meeting @TheDeverakonda, who greeted her warmly. Super fan moment! #Liger



pic.twitter.com/NtBjVWhlwN — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 30, 2022

Details about Liger

The upcoming film Liger is touted to be an action drama, which stars South actor Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood diva Ananya Panday. The film will also see the International boxer, Mike Tyson in a pivotal role. Apart from them, the film also features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Shah Emtiaj in pivotal roles. The film's plot will revolve around an MMA fighter with a stutter. The film is being simultaneously shot in both Telugu and Hindi and is set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday pen a special birthday message for Mike Tyson

Taking to his Instagram, Vijay Deverakonda dropped a nearly two-minute-long clip titled "Happy Birthday Mike Tyson." In the video, Mike Tyson could be seen sharing some light-hearted moments on the sets of Liger. The caption read, "Happy Birthday @miketyson. I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life." Take a look.

Image: Instagram/@thedeverakonda