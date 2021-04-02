Vijay Deverakonda Munches Skittles In Bed, Says 'Turn Everyday Into Colourful One'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who has several movies in the pipeline, took to Instagram on Thursday night and shared a selfie of himself with skittles all over his chest. Interestingly, he also showed off one which was in his mouth. Sharing the quirky pic, the actor wrote, “Turn every day into a colourful one. Asli rainbow or not, skittles hai na. #SkittlesRainbow.” (It's okay if there's no real rainbow, but skittles is still there). Soon, his post met with a flurry of comments. A user wrote, “one heart please,” whereas another fan penned, “so dam cute”. Vijay donned a bathrobe and relaxed on his hotel bed in the photo.

Vijay Deverakonda showcases his love for skittles

Earlier in January, the Arjun Reddy actor posted yet another quirky picture with his pet dog. The duo relaxed on the sofa on his balcony and enjoyed the serene climate. Vijay mentioned that he was enjoying the last few days with his dog and added that he was chilling with him before he gears up to hit the sets again. In the last week of January, Deverakonda began shooting for Liger, alongside Ananya. Vijay's first look poster from the upcoming pan-India movie garnered massive attention on the internet. The movie will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Ananya mentioned that she's very excited and is grateful to be part of this journey.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Vijay Deverakonda's other outing titled Hero was put to a halt due to some reasons. The sports musical drama has been taken over by a Bollywood production house from Mythri Movie Makers, reported Cinema Express. A source informed the site that T-Series is excited to join hands with Mythri Movie Makers and Vijay Deverakonda for Hero and that they believe that the story has universal appeal and it would be the best way to release it across languages.

Hero will also see Shalini Pandey and Malavika Mohanan playing pivotal roles and will be directed by Anand Annamalai. Vijay and Shalini's performance in Arjun Reddy remains evergreen even today. The Hindi remake of the film titled Kabir Singh, featuring Kiara and Shahid also received love from the audience.