Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About 'Liger' Failure; Promises 'great Cinema Will Be Made'

Vijay Deverakonda's latest pan-India project Liger bombed at the box office, while also receiving underwhelming reactions from critics.

Vijay had been keeping a low profile following Liger's failure, however, the actor opened up for the first time at the recently held South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA).

While receiving an award at SIIMA 2022, the actor stressed that he has to bounce back despite facing several roadblocks in life. He further promised the audience that they shall be entertained and he would embark on giving a great cinematic experience to all.

Vijay Deverakonda opens up about Liger's failure at a recent event

Addressing the failure of his most ambitious project, he said, "We all have good days, we all have not-so-good days, we all have sh*ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we need to get up. Maybe I didn’t want to be here, taking this award."

Vijay continued, "But I came here and as I speak to you, I promise that I will get the job done for all of you, and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made. Thank you." Take a look.

Liger follows the life of an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who makes it to the MMA championship. The movie also stars Ananya Pandey as the leading lady, while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy appear in pivotal roles. Liger also marked legendary boxer Mike Tyson's acting debut in Indian cinema. It hit theatres on August 25, 2022.

Vijay will now be seen alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the upcoming romance comedy Kushi. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will hit the theatres on December 23. He will also be reuniting with Puri Jagannadh for Jana Gana Mana.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THEDEVERAKONDA)