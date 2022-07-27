Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up On Keeping His Love Life Under Wraps: 'The Day I'll Marry...'

Vijay Deverakonda needs no introduction as the actor has proved his acting mettle in the Telugu film industry in the past few years. The actor is currently the talk of the town for various reasons, including his rising fan following in Bollywood as well as his upcoming film Liger. While Vijay Deverakonda is known to keep a low profile when it comes to his love life, his fans are eager to know who he is dating. Deverakonda recently opened up about being low-key in this matter and revealed the reason behind keeping his love life secretive.

In several instances, Bollywood divas have named Vijay Deverakonda as their celebrity crush. However, the actor has been linked with his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna, though they have never confirmed if they are dating. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the Geetha Govindam star shared his plans on revealing his love life before everyone. The actor said that he will spreak out loud about his relationship the day he will tie the knot and will have kids. Till then, he is not willing to hurt his fans and break their hearts by opening up about his love life.

Vijay Deverakonda said, "The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud; until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me." "There are so many people who love you as an actor and have your poster on their wall, in their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation; I don’t want to break their heart," he added.

Details about Liger

Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Liger. The movie will mark the actor's first 'pan-India film' as it will release in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Apart from the 33-year-old, the movie will also feature Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles, while former professional boxer Mike Tyson will make a cameo. The movie will follow the life of an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie will hit the theatres on August 25.