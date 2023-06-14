Vijay Deverakonda, Parasuram's VD 13 Finds Its Leading Lady

Why you’re reading this: The official launch of Vijay Devarakonda, Mrunal Thakur untitled next, directed by Parasuram, has generated excitement among the fans. The grand launch event was organised in Hyderabad, with popular personalities initiating the proceedings.

3 things you need to know

Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram's film has been launched.

Mrunal Thakur has been cast as the leading lady in it.

This film is a significant project produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under Sri Venkateshwara Creations

Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram's film officially announced

The much-awaited collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram was launched in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The news of their upcoming film had created excitement. After delivering a hit with Geetha Govindam (2018), the actor-director duo will look to impress the audience once again.

Shyam Prasad Reddy initiated the proceedings by giving the clap, while Govardhan Rao Deverakonda, Vijay’s father, directed the first shot. Satti Rangaiah, a popular financier, switched on the camera, symbolising the commencement of the film.

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's first film

Mrunal Thakur, who made an impressive debut in Telugu Cinema with Sita Ramam, has been cast to play the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda in this venture. Her next film will be eyed closely by the viewers.

The crew on board

The film boasts an impressive team of industry veterans. KU Mohanan has been roped in as the cinematographer. Gopisunder will compose the film's soundtrack while AS Prakash takes charge as the art director. Marthand K Venkatesh will shape the narrative as the editor and Vasu Varma will serve as the creative producer.

The film, written and directed by Parasuram Petla, is currently in the pre-production stage. With the successful launch of this film, Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur will hope to deliver the best to their audience.