Vijay Deverakonda is currently on a promotional spree as he is gearing up for his first 'Pan-India' film Liger. The movie also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. While the actors are currently travelling across the country to raise the buzz for the flick, Vijay Deverakonda recently faced backlash for an incident that took place during a press conference in Hyderabad. Recently, during a media interaction in Hyderabad, Vijay Deverakonda was seen putting his feet on a table, leading to strong reactions from a section of netizens.

At the press meet, Vijay Deverakonda interacted with a media person who said that he was able to talk to the actor freely during the release of his 2018 film Taxiwala but is not able to do so now. In order to ease up their conversation, Deverakonda, who donned a black shirt over a white T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers, lifted his feet up and placed them on a table. While doing so, the Geetha Govindam star said, "Let's talk freely." However, Deverakonda's gesture did not impress netizens as he faced a major backlash on social media. Some of the actor's fans were upset with his gesture and found it disrespectful.

Now, Vijay Deverakonda has reacted to the controversy via Twitter. The actor penned a cryptic note, asserting that anyone trying to grow will always be a target and added how he "fights back" with honesty. The actor wrote, "Anybody trying to grow in their field Will Always have a Target on their back - But we fightback :) And when you are honest, yourself and want the best for everyone - The love of people and God will protect you. (sic)"

Details about Liger

Touted to be a sports drama, Liger follows the life of an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. Apart from the two stars, the movie also features Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles, while boxing legend Mike Tyson will make a cameo. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie will hit the theatres on August 25 and its released songs have been raising the buzz for the project.