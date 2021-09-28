Vijay Deverakonda Pens Heartfelt Note On 'Liger' Director Puri Jagannadh's Birthday

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda penned a heartfelt note as his Liger director Puri Jagannadh celebrated his 55th birthday on Tuesday, September 28.

Taking to Instagram stories, the actor shared an unseen photo of himself with Jagannadh from the sets of his upcoming film Liger. He wrote, "You and I meeting was destined. Ever since we met 2 years ago, you have become my director giving me my biggest playground as an actor."

Vijay Deverakonda calls Puri Jagannadh his 'guardian, friend'

Calling Jagannadh his friend and guardian, Deverakonda continued, "My Friend, who I trust with happy things and sad, My Guardian while I do crazy sh*t away from home. We share massive dreams, next year, we shall give the world something they will not forget! I love you Puri Jagannadh sir. Happy Birthday, if you just promise to stay healthy, I shall be by your side to blow minds:)"

Liger team celebrates Puri Jagannadh's birthday

Currently, director Puri Jagannadh is shooting the last schedule of Liger in Goa. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. On the occasion of Jagannadh's birthday, the team of Liger celebrated the filmmaker on the sets by cutting a cake.

Sharing the pictures on Puri Jagannadh's production house's official account, the makers wrote, "Boom. Birthday blast of Director #PuriJagannadh on the sets of #Liger #HbdPuriJagannadh". In the photos, actor and producer Charmme Kaur was seen with Jagannadh.

Mike Tyson to star in Liger

Meanwhile, the makers of Liger recently announced that boxing legend Mike Tyson is onboard. Sharing a video, they introduced the master of Boxing ring. Dharma Productions tweeted, "Introducing the master of the ring to the Indian screens! Kicked to announce that the dynamite @MikeTyson has joined the cast of #Liger! #NamasteTyson #HbdPuriJagannadh."

Deverakonda, on the other hand, also posted the video and said, "We promised you Madness! We are just getting started :) For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle - LIGER, The Baddest Man on the Planet.. The God of Boxing... The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON"

(Image:@thedeverakonda/Instagram)