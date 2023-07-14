Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Attend Baby Premiere; Kushi Actor Sports New Look

Quick links:
Vijay Devarakonda attended the premiere of Baby as a cheerleader of his younger brother Anand and his co-star Vaishanavi Chaitanya.
The Kushi actor attended the film premiere in a new, clean-shaven look. The actor has just wrapped the shoot of the Samantha starrer and is currently in between projects.
The premiere was also attended by actress Rashii Khanna. She was clicked in a candid pose with Vijay. The actress wore a green and white polka dot dress with a halter neck.
At the event, Vijay interacted with the fans and the media representatives. He sported a casual look teaming his white t-shirt with an orange jumper and olive green bottoms.
He also shared his thoughts about the film and was visibly emotional. He said, "Inside the film, all these people including Anand, Viraj and Vaishnavi made me feel extremely emotional."