Last Updated:

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Attend Baby Premiere; Kushi Actor Sports New Look

Vijay Deverakonda attended the movie premiere of his brother's film Baby. Rumoured girlfriend of the Kushi actor Rashmika Mandanna joins too.

Regional Indian Cinema
 
| Written By
Shreya Pandey
Baby
1/6
Filmy Updates/Twitter

Vijay Devarakonda attended the premiere of Baby as a cheerleader of his younger brother Anand and his co-star Vaishanavi Chaitanya.

Baby
2/6
Filmy Updates/Twitter

The Kushi actor attended the film premiere in a new, clean-shaven look. The actor has just wrapped the shoot of the Samantha starrer and is currently in between projects. 

Baby
3/6
Filmy Updates/Twitter

The premiere was also attended by actress Rashii Khanna. She was clicked in a candid pose with Vijay. The actress wore a green and white polka dot dress with a halter neck. 

Baby
4/6
Filmy Updates/Twitter

At the event, Vijay interacted with the fans and the media representatives. He sported a casual look teaming his white t-shirt with an orange jumper and olive green bottoms. 

Baby
5/6
Filmy Updates/Twitter

He also shared his thoughts about the film and was visibly emotional. He said, "Inside the film, all these people including Anand, Viraj and Vaishnavi made me feel extremely emotional."

Baby
6/6
Filmy Updates/Twitter

The rumoured girlfriend of the actor, Rashmika Mandanna was also caught making a haste entry and exit from the theatre. She has always been in attendance at the premiere of Anand Devarakonda's films. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday make it official? Timeline of their rumoured relationship

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday make it official? Timeline of their rumoured relationship
Oppenheimer cast Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr join Christopher Nolan at Paris premiere

Oppenheimer cast Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr join Christopher Nolan at Paris premiere
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com