Vijay Deverakonda Reacts To Samatha Ruth's Birthday Post For Him; 'We Will Create Magic'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is currently in Kashmir, shooting for his upcoming romantic film Shiva Nirvana's directorial, VD11 alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On 9th May, Vijay ringed into his 33rd birthday. The actor celebrated his birthday with the cast and crew of the film in Kashmir.

On the special occasion, heartfelt birthday wishes poured in for the star from all corners including his VD 11 co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha shared a sweet picture of the two and also penned a heartwarming note. Recently, Vijay reacted to Samantha's birthday post and expressed his happiness working along with the Shaakuntalam actor.

Vijay Deverakonda responds to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday post for him

On Monday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from Vijay's birthday celebrations on the sets of their upcoming film. In the photo, the two stars were all smiles as they posed with each other in black attires. Sharing the picture, Samantha captioned the post as "Happy birthday #LIGER You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year. Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless 🤗🌸 @thedeverakonda"

As soon as the picture surfaced online, it caught fans' attention as they dropped heartfelt birthday wishes for Vijay. Vijay too responded to Samantha's birthday post and called his Mahanati co-star 'an incredible woman'. The Liger actor wrote "Sam :) you are an incredible woman. I am so happy to work alongside you. We will create magic ❤️✨"

Vijay Deverakonda surprises Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday

On the account of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday on 28 April, the cast and crew of Samantha and Vijay's upcoming film VD 11 surprised the actor. Samantha shared glimpses of the celebrations on her Instagram handle and called it the 'sweetest' surprise ever. Sharing the video, the Manjili actor captioned the post as "The sweetest surprise♥️ It was freezing and we had a lot of work to do. But that didn’t stop these scamsters from pulling off this elaborate surprise. Thankyou 💕 @thedeverakonda @shivanirvana621 @vennelakish @mythriofficial"

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl