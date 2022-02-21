Vijay Deverakonda Rubbishes Wedding Rumours With Rashmika Mandanna; 'As Usual Nonsense'

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda, on Monday, February 21, took to his verified Twitter handle and rubbished the speculations about his wedding with his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Several media reports claimed the duo might tie the knot later this year. Taking to Twitter, shutting down the rumours, Vijay called it 'as usual nonsense'.

Vijay and Rashmika, who enjoy a massive fan following, are rumoured to be dating ever since they started working together. The actors have teamed up for commercially hit films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They have also been making waves pan-India. Several times, they have been spotted going on dates in Mumbai. Read on to know what Vijay Deverakonda said about the wedding rumours.

Vijay Deverakonda rubbishes wedding rumours with Rashmika Mandanna

Taking to Twitter, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "As usual nonsense... (sic)". The tweet took over the internet and has been retweeted by his fans and followers.

As usual nonsense..



Don’t we just

❤️ da news! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 21, 2022

Vijay and Rashmika's on-screen chemistry has been loved by their fans. The duo is often snapped spending time together. Rashmika spent the New Year with the Deverakonda brothers- Vijay and Anand in Goa. The Pushpa star is said to share a great bond with Vijay's mother, Madhavi as well.

Vijay and Rahmikar set to make their Bollywood debut

Meanwhile, for the unversed, both the actors are all set to make their Bollywood debut. Vijay will be seen in an action-thriller drama titled Liger. He will play the role of an MMA fighter, and the film also stars Ananya Panday and former boxing champion Mike Tyson. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

On the other hand, Rashmika, who is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 along with Allu Arjun, will be seen in a spy thriller drama, Mission Majnu. The actor will share the screen space with Siddharth Malhotra. Rashmika also has a film titled Good Bye with iconic actor, Amitabh Bachchan. The film is touted to be a slice-of-life drama and is being helmed by Vikas Bahl. It also stars Neena Gupta in a pivotal role. It is slated for a theatrical release on 13 May 2022.

(Image: @rashmika_vijaydeverakonda/Instagram)