Vijay Deverakonda Says 'superstar' Term Doesn't Fit Him Yet; 'I'm Feeling Embarrassed'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently involved in the promotions of Liger, has multiple releases coming up after that. The actor will feature in Kushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jana Gana Mana opposite Pooja Hegde. Despite many hits and upcoming films in his kitty, the actor, in an interview, said he was still far off from the 'superstar' term.

'I don't think have done enough to deserve it yet', says Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay told Galatta Plus that he had always been fascinated with the term superstar and always wanted to be addressed by it. He added, "I am doing the Liger fandom tour across India and the press in every city is receiving you with so much love and respect and everyone addresses you as a superstar.”

“It has suddenly started feeling a little awkward to me, I am feeling embarrassed by it. Maybe at some point I feel like I don’t think I have done enough to deserve it yet. When friends text me, saying, ‘What is this reaction? This is super stardom’, I am like, ‘Let’s wait till August 25’. I don’t think the term fits yet, but there has been a lot of love,” the Arjun Reddy star said.

Amid the spotlight on him at a time when the film industry was facing turmoil with multiple flops, Vijay was confident about Liger and the effort he has put into it. He added, “I feel that I have a really good film in hand. I can see that the films are not performing as they normally would. But there is no point in us complaining, you have to push and see where the limit is. I am just pushing and I will understand the limitations and then try and work within it. For now, we are testing the waters and making the attempt. From this release, I will take the learnings and accordingly take the steps ahead.”

Liger witnesses the story of an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who makes it big at MMA championship. The movie will also see Ananya Panday as the leading lady. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie is set to hit the theatres on August 25.