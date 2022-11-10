Vijay Deverakonda Says 'the Beast Is Dying To Come Out' As He Recovers From Back Injury

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently shared a health update with fans on Instagram. The Liger star, who had suffered a back injury earlier this year, shared that he has almost recovered after 8 months of rehab. Deverakonda teased that the 'beast is dying to come out' while adding that it has been 'caged for too long'. He further urged his fans to work hard to achieve their goals.

Vijay Deverakonda has been grabbing headlines ever since the release of his sports drama film Liger, which failed to perform well at the box office.

Vijay Deverakonda recovers from his back injury after 8 months of rehab

Taking to his Instagram stories, Vijay shared a zoomed-in glimpse of his bruised hands, which covered his face. In the caption, he wrote, "The back is almost fixed after 8 months of rehab. The beast is dying to come out. He has been kept caged too long now. Go hard and outwork everyone my loves." Take a look.

Vijay, who had been keeping a low profile following Liger's failure at the box office, opened up about the movie's public reception at an award show recently. While receiving an award at SIIMA 2022, he mentioned, "We all have good days, we all have not-so-good days, we all have sh*ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we need to get up. Maybe I didn’t want to be here, taking this award." He added, "But I came here and as I speak to you, I promise that I will get the job done for all of you, and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made. Thank you."

Revolving around an underdog fighter from Mumbai who makes it to the MMA championship, Liger starred Ananya Pandey as the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Actors Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy appeared in pivotal roles. The film also featured a cameo appearance by Mike Tyson.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THEDEVERAKONDA)