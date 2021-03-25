Vijay Deverakonda Shares A Glimpse Of 'Aranya' Goodies Sent By Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati’s new movie Aranya has been awaited by fans for a long time and is finally on the brink of its release. The actor has been receiving a barrage of wishes since the last few days for this film, which includes the wishes sent by some of the prominent film personalities. The film has recently received a shout-out from yet another film personality – Vijay Deverakonda. He shared a picture of the Aranya goodies in his Instagram story which were sent to him by Rana, along with urging netizens to watch the film in theatres.

While many film celebrities have wished Rana success for Aranya, the shout-out given by Vijay is quite different from the rest. Vijay has received a pack of goodies that have the theme of Aranya, which have been sent by Rana Daggubati himself. Vijay made sure to share a few peeks of those goodies with his fans, which includes a clock, a mug, a poster and others, which all symbolise Aranya in one way or another. The actor also made sure to promote the film in his story, informing his followers that the film will release “in theatre tomorrow”.

Vijay also wrote a line for Aranya, describing the film as a “story about Man, Elephants and the Jungle”. This film is going to be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, with different titles given for each language. Aranya is the Telugu title of the film, whereas it is being called Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi and Kaadan in Tamil. Along with Rana, this film also stars actors such as Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and others. It is all set to release in theatres on March 26.

Rana Daggubati has yet another upcoming film Virata Parvam under his belt, which is set to release next month. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Liger, which is currently under production. Vijay has worked in several films in the last few years, including Dear Comrade, World Famous Lover, Geetha Govindam and many others.

