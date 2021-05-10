Vijay Deverakonda Shares A Heartfelt Post Thanking Fans For Their Birthday Wishes

Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda, who turned a year older, took to Instagram on Sunday, May 9, 2021, to share a picture that is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor penned a heartfelt note for his fans thanking them for all their love and also made a promise to them. On seeing this post, netizens have gone all out to flood the comment section with all happy and positive messages.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture giving fans a glimpse from his recent photoshoot. In the monochrome picture, the actor can be seen giving a candid look while striking a stunning pose. Deverakonda completed the look with a white tank top and opted for a wavy hairdo and beard.

Along with this happy picture, Vijay wrote, “Thank you my loves :)”. He added, “Your love has reached me and I feel blessed; till this lasts, I promise to give you great memories and always cherish your love. Full love, Your man, Vijay Deverakonda”. Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users praised the actor and work in the comment section, while some penned sweet birthday wishes for him. One of the users wrote, “Happy Birthday Bhaiya ❤️❤️ Stay blessed Stay Safe ❤️”. Another user wrote, “lovee this picture. Cannot get my eyes off this”. Some also commented with many emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

The makers have pushed the teaser release of South star Vijay Deverakonda's pan-India film Liger as the country battles the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Puri Jagannadh of Pokkiri fame directed the film, which stars Arjun Reddy as a boxer and Ananya Panday as the female lead. The producers, Deverakonda, and Jagannadh, released a joint statement in which they expressed concern about the rise in COVID-19 cases in India and stated that the teaser for their film will be released at a later date. The movie is scheduled to be released theatrically in India on September 9, 2021, in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Image source: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

