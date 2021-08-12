Vijay Deverakonda Shares His 'WFH' Dubbing Setup, Encourages Fans To 'get Moving'

Popular heartthrob and Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda, who regularly updates fans on his whereabouts on social media, announced that he is in Work From Home mode. The actor took to his Instagram on Thursday, August 11 as he shared his super cool setup where he can be seen seated comfortably on a wooden stool. The actor was seen rocking a casual look with beige trousers, a white shirt and a yellow beanie as he sipped coffee in his flip-flops. Vijay, who has started dubbing at his home, urged his fans to also keep things moving.

Vijay Deverakonda shares his uber-cool WFH setup

In his latest Instagram post, the actor is setting goals for everyone looking to work from home in style. In the backdrop, one can see a well-established bar setup, a professional microphone in front of him as he reads on his script. Sharing the post on Instagram, he added the caption, “Your boy is back - Work from home. Let's get things moving” The caption ended with a star emoji.

As soon as the superstar uploaded the photo, fans bombarded his post with hearts and fire emojis. One user wrote, “Rowdyy boyy,” while another’s comment read, “Awesome boy love you anna.”

Vijay Deverakonda commences shoot for Puri Jagannadh’s next

The actor, who recently celebrated two years of Dear Comrade, will be seen helming the lead role in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger. The actor also put the rumours about the movie's 200 crore deal with a streaming platform to rest and mentioned that it's too little and he will do more in theatres. The much-awaited Hindi romantic sports drama will witness Vijay undergoing an intense physical transformation to play the role of a boxer who stutters while talking. The movie will see Ananya Pandey helm the female lead. Apart from Vijay and Ananya, the film also has Ramya Krishnan in a pivotal role. Earlier this year, on May 9, the makers were supposed to unveil the teaser of the film, but due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision to postpone it was taken. The movie will also be the actor’s first pan-India release.

The Dear Comrade actor's first lead role was in Pelli Choopulu, a romantic coming-of-age film directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam. His next film Arjun Reddy garnered him widespread popularity and critical acclaim. In the movie, Vijay played the role of a self-destructive, short-tempered, and alcoholic surgeon who gets into depression after his girlfriend leaves him. His last screen appearance was in the 2020 romantic drama World Famous Lover.

(IMAGE- THEDEVERAKONDA/INSTA)

