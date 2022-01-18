Vijay Deverakonda Shares Video Of His Dog Enjoying First Plane Ride; Watch Him Shake Hand

Vijay Deverakonda often shares glimpses of his dog on social media and took to his Instagram account to post a video of the Husky named Storm's first plane ride. In the video, the dog was seen sitting next to Vijay's brother, Anand Deverakonda and greeting Vijay with a hi5. The video received love from the actor's fans, who flooded the comments section with hearts.

Vijay Deverakonda's dog's first plane ride

Apart from loving Vijay Deverakonda, his fans also pour heaps of love on his pet dog, Storm. The actor recently took his furry pet on its first plane ride and shared a glimpse with his fans and followers. In the video, he was seen asking the dog for a handshake. He was also heard saying "good boy" after the dog followed his order. The dog also seemed extremely well-trained as he answered everything Vijay said. He also asked the dog was a hi5 and then petted it with love. Sharing the video the actor wrote, "This Gentleman’s first plane ride."

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, the actor shared a picture of his entire family, also including his dog. The family was seen dressed in ethnic attire as the actor extended his wishes to his fans and followers on the occasion. The actor captioned the picture, "My loves, Happy Happy Happy Sankranthiiiii 🤗"

The actor is currently gearing up for his role in the Telugu film Liger. The sports drama was forced to halt its shoot recently owing to the rising COVID cases in the country. The film will see Vijay take on the role of a Mixed Martial Arts Fighter and he broke the news as she shared a picture with his adorable pet. He wrote, "Apparently it's another wave Storm. Shoots cancelled. Back to us just chilling at home." Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also star Ramya Krishna and Ananya Panday. The film will also feature the famous Mike Tyson, and fans eagerly await its release. The actor's first glimpse from the movie was recently released, getting fans even more excited about its release.

Image: Instagram/@thedeverakonda