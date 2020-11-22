Vijay Deverakonda Stayed Away From Light-hearted Films For 'Arjun Reddy'? Know More Trivia

Vijay Deverakonda's films like Nuvvila, Yevade Subramanyam, Geetha Govindam, and many more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry. In 2017, Vijay Deverakonda rose to immense fame and became a household name after playing the lead character in the intense romantic drama, Arjun Reddy. Vijay Deverakonda in Arjun Reddy was cast to play the lead character of Arjun Reddy Deshmukh, an alcoholic surgeon and a lover boy. The actor received a huge amount of praise for his great performance in the movie. But, fans will be surprised to know that the actor stayed away from light-hearted movies in order to prepare for his character in Arjun Reddy. Read further ahead to know all about Arjun Reddy trivia and the movie's lesser-known facts.

Arjun Reddy trivia

According to reports from IMDb, the lead actor of the movie, Vijay Deverakonda has revealed in an interview that to be in the character of “Arjun Reddy” while shooting for the movie, he had stayed away from watching light-hearted comedy movies and preferred to watch dark movies instead.

The director of this movie, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has a medical background and has studied in Mangalore, which is very similar to the protagonist’s background in the movie.

According to reports by Pinkvilla, Vijay Deverakonda was not the first choice for the movie Arjun Reddy. The director, Sandeep Vanga had earlier revealed that the lead role was originally offered to Sharwanand. The actor had even read the script and also liked the role but due to personal reasons, things didn't go the way it had to be and the actor didn’t get on-board with the movie. The lead character of Arjun Reddy was then passed to Vijay Deverakonda, who immediately came on board for the same.

According to reports from IMDb, Vijay Deverakonda’s remuneration for Arjun Reddy is ₹3 lakhs.

The entire scene from the movie where Arjun loses consciousness to the point he is implicated in a legal case, till the time he confesses to the special court that he was heavily drunk while he was performing the surgery has been reportedly lifted from Denzel Washington starrer Flight (2002).

