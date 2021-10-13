Vijay Deverakonda Unleashes His 'inner Beast' To Turn Into 'Venom'; WATCH

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to flaunt his beast mode in the upcoming sports drama Liger but his recent social media post has already given a glimpse into his ability to unleash his inner beast. With India gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated Venom: Let There Be Carnage in theatres, the actor has taken it upon himself to add fuel to the anticipation. Check out the video that has been making the rounds on the internet.

Vijay Deverakonda turns into Venom

Taking to his Instagram on October 13, the Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda demonstrated his beast mode to his online fans. Dressed in multiple layers of black apparel with 'Rowdy beast' written on it, the actor lost all the layers one by one to finally be animated into Tom Hardy's Venom. Throughout the video, Vijay held a stern look on his face. He uploaded the video and the caption read:

''Unleash your inner beast! #BringOutYourVenom. Cinemas calling! Stay safe and enjoy the crazy ride!''

Tom Hardy will make his return to the big screen as Venom in the sequel titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage in India on October 14. The film will hit the theatres in Maharashtra after October 22 as per the new guidelines issued by the state government. The hype around the film is doubled with the country easing the curbs and reopening cinema houses.

More on Vijay Deverakonda

The young actor was recently in the news for taking his family to Tirupati in his private jet. Their journey was chronicled by the actor's younger brother Anand where Vijay was seen working while travelling. On the work front, he is all set to headline the forthcoming sports drama Liger which is currently grabbing headlines for featuring legendary boxer Mike Tyson's cameo. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will feature actors like Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy to play significant roles.

With the movie being the talk of the town, the makers are yet to announce the release of the film. In an interview with Bollywood Life, the 32-year-old revealed that the crew is waiting to get their visas approved to get over with a couple of sequences that need to be shot in the US. The movie will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Image: Instagram/@thedeverakonda/venommovie