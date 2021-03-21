Vijay Deverakonda's Adorable Posts That Ooze Out His Love For His Pet Dog

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most celebrated actors in the film industry, who has already made a place for himself in the south. He is also making his debut in Bollywood soon, with a film alongside actor Ananya Panday. He keeps his fans updated through his social media and his fans love to see his fun pictures and videos with his pet dog Storm Deverakonda. Here is a look at a series of posts on his social media that prove his love for dogs.

Vijay Deverakonda’s love for dogs

1. In this picture shared, Vijay Deverakonda has mentioned how much he loves spending time with his pet dog. He has written that here he is spending some quality time with his rare-breed dog as he will be returning to the sets soon. He has indicated that parting with his pet is quite difficult for him.

2. In this set of pictures, Vijay Deverakonda has mentioned how he spends some fun time with his pet. He has mentioned that they are deciding to take a quick power nap in the pictures shared here. The actor is seen dressed in a simple white shirt with tied back long hair.

3. In this short video shared by Vijay Deverakonda, he has recorded his pet dog Storm’s reaction when he got back into the house after over a month. Storm is seen delightfully licking the actor while finding it difficult to contain its excitement. Vijay is also seen petting the animal while calling out adorable names affectionately.

4. This picture has been clicked on the occasion of Diwali. In the picture, the family has included Storm to make it clear that it is an important part of their lives. They also call the furry member Storm Deverakonda and have officially given their last name to their adorable pet.

5. In this set of pictures, Vijay Deverakoda is seen introducing his pet dog Storm to his Insta family. He is seen having a gala time with baby Storm while wearing a delightful smile across his face throughout. He has also added a sweet red heart emoticon in the caption, expressing his thoughts clearly.

Image Courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram