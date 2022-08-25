Vijay Deverakonda's 'Arjun Reddy' Co-star Shalini Pandey Marks 5 Years Of Film; 'I Owe...'

Vijay Deverakonda's romantic drama Arjun Reddy has completed five years since its release today, August 25, with the film's leading lady Shalini Pandey celebrating the milestone with a special post. The film, whose Hindi remake Kabir Singh also emerged as a box office hit, revolved around an alcoholic surgeon with anger issues, whose life goes for a toss after the marriage of his love interest Preethi Shetty.

Clocking 5 years of the film, Shalini shared a picture with Vijay as she recalled the 'unprecedented love and appreciation' given by the audience. She specially thanked the Liger star and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for making her debut project worthwhile.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, August 25, Pandey shared a still from the movie and mentioned, "his date (25th August) has a significant place in my life. Five years ago, on this very day, my debut film Arjun Reddy released making it one of my most memorable moments. The love and appreciation that I got for my role as Preethi was unprecedented and I will always be grateful for that. I owe everything to Arjun Reddy."

The note continued, "A big thank you to my director @sandeepreddy.vanga for making sure that I had a good time shooting for this." Further heaping praise on Vijay, she added, "Another person who helped me sail through my debut film while ensuring that I had fun all along, is my wonderful co-star- @thedeverakonda. Thank you Vijay aka Liger for everything! Love and best wishes!"

More on Vijay Deverakonda's Liger

Meanwhile, Vijay's highly-awaited sports drama Liger finally hit theatres today. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles, while boxing legend Mike Tyson will be seen in an extended cameo. This also marks Tyson's acting debut in Indian cinema. Vijay and Ananya's promotional stints across the nation have grabbed major attention ahead of the film's release. Liger follows the life of an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship.

