Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday: Wishes Pour In From Rashmika & Other Tollywood Celebs

Vijay Deverakonda rang in his 32nd birthday on May 9, 2021. He had a quiet celebration at home owing to the rising cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the actor did not really celebrate his birthday, the actor's fans and friends from the industry did not lose the opportunity to wish him and convey their regards. Here are some of the celebrities who took to social media to commemorate Vijay Devarakonda’s birthday.

Vijay Deverakonda's birthday wishes

Sorry ‘m late.. happiest birthday Superstar 🌸 @TheDeverakonda

Only and only happiness to you. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/oAPxOFYiG4 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) May 9, 2021

Rashmika Mandanna took to Twitter to wish Vijay Deverakonda. She shared a picture of him smiling widely and apologised for being late in wishing him. She further called him a ‘superstar’ and wished him happiness.

Rakul Preet Singh dedicated a story to Vijay Deverakonda on Instagram. The picture that she shared showed her and Vijay seated on a stage for some promotions. While calling him ‘rockstar’, she wished him success, happiness and great health’, in her story for him.

Mahesh Babu also wished him with a picture of the two of them. He wished him ‘success and fulfilment’. Another ace star to wish Vijay Deverakonda was Samatha Akkineni, who did so with a picture of the two of them on her story.

Another Instagram story that was dedicated to Vijay Deverakonda was by Keerthy Suresh. The ace South actor shared a picture of herself with Vijay. The two of them have been captured sharing a candid moment in the picture. Suresh wished Vijay a ‘blessed’ birthday.

Happy birthday VD 🤗🤗 @TheDeverakonda

Wish you be showered with the best of everything.. keep rising and shining.. lots of love your way! 🤗🤗 — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) May 9, 2021

Raashii Khanna posted a sweet message on Twitter for Vijay on his birthday. She wrote, “Wish you be showered with the best of everything”. She further sent ‘lots of love’ his way.

Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani also took the opportunity to wish Vijay. He shared a fun picture of the two of them along with a message for Devarakonda. He wished Vijay a ‘great year ahead”.

Somethings can wait till all of us and our families are safe and happy..



When we get there we will celebrate! Everything!



I am thinking about you and your dear ones, stay sharp, stay safe 🤍🤗



Love,

Vijay https://t.co/zDI9Dvp03F — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 9, 2021

The teaser for Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film, Liger, was scheduled to be released on his birthday. The creators have agreed to delay the teaser release for the time being due to the Covid-19 spike. Sharing the news on his social media, Vijay Deverakonda said, " Somethings can wait till all of us and our families are safe and happy. When we get there we will celebrate! Everything! I am thinking about you and your dear ones, stay sharp, stay safe. Love, Vijay”.

IMAGE: VIJAY DEVERAKONDA'S INSTAGRAM

