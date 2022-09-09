Vijay Deverakonda's 'JGM' Shelved Following 'Liger' Debacle? Charmme Kaur Responds

Vijay Deverakonda's recently released sports drama Liger failed to spread its charm at the box office, with its worldwide collections falling flat. The Puri Jagannadh directorial, which also starred Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson and more in pivotal roles, received negative reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Following Liger's failure, there were reports of Vijay and Puri Jagannadh's upcoming project Jana Gana Mana being shelved. However, producer Charmme Kaur dismissed these rumours, mentioning that it's all 'fake'.

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer JGM shelved?

Charmme Kaur had to return from her social media break to dismiss the rumours. Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote, "Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of 𝐏𝐂 .. Meanwhile, RIP rumours !!"

Rumours rumours rumours!

All rumours are fake!

Just focusing on the progress of 𝐏𝐂 ..

Meanwhile, RIP rumours !! — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) September 8, 2022

Just days before, Charmme took to Twitter and mentioned that production banner Puri Connects, which co-produced Liger, will bounce back "bigger and better." She wrote, “Chill guys! Just taking a break (from social media) @PuriConnects will bounce back. Bigger and Better… until then, Live and let Live.”

Talking about JGM, Vijay Deverakonda mentioned in a statement earlier, "I am supremely excited about JGM, it's one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honoured to be a part of Puri’s dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing which I haven't done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences.”

On the work front, Vijay will also be seen in Shiva Nirvana's directorial Kushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will hit theatres on December 23.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THEDEVERAKONDA/ @CHARMMEKAUR)