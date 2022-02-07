Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' Digital Rights Bagged By Amazon Prime Video: Reports

Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming action film Liger, in which he will step into the shoes of a Mixed Martial Arts Fighter. According to a report by LetsOTT, the digital rights of the film have been bagged by online streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. The film was recently in the news when the boxing legend Mike Tyson was roped in for a cameo appearance.

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger digital rights

LetsOTT reported that the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer will soon make its way to Amazon Prime Video. The site reported that the platform bagged the rights of the film for a whopping ₹60 crores and fans await its release. As per the latest announcement, the Liger release date stands at August 25, 2022. The shoot for the film recent met with a hindrance as it had to be cancelled owing to the rising COVID cases across the world.

EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda’s #LIGER post-theatrical digital rights bagged by Amazon Prime for a whooping amount of ₹60 crores (All Indian languages) pic.twitter.com/bLMYXYWwPK — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) February 7, 2022

The first glimpse of the film was recently released and gave fans a sneak peek into what to expect from the action flick. The opening scene of the short clip begins with an MMA Championship abroad, at which Deverakonda's character received a grand introduction. Apart from seeing the actor in an intense fight, the first glimpse of the film also included scenes from his younger days and his life in India. Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy also feature in the clip. The upcoming film was helmed by Puri Jagannadh and also sees Ananya Panday in the female lead.

Have a look at the short teaser here

The USA leg of the shoot wrapped up in November and the cast shared some behind the scenes glimpses as they made the announcement. Co-producer Charmme Kaur took to her Twitter account and shared some pictures from the wrap-up party. The pictures saw the cast of the movie having a blast together as they shared a meal. The pictures also featured Kiki Tyson, Mike Tyson's wife, the director of the film and others. The caption of the post read, "Amazing hosting you guys for the wrap-up party at one of the most prominent restaurants, ‘Catch’! Best schedule & delicious Food."

