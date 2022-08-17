Vijay Deverakonda's Mom Arranges Pooja For 'Liger' Team At Their Hyderabad Home; See Pics

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are leaving no stone unturned to promote their forthcoming sports drama Liger, which is all set to release next week. From travelling on Mumbai's local train. dropping by tea stalls and more, the stars' unique promotional stints have surely grabbed the attention of the audience.

More recently, Vijay and Ananya jetted off to Hyderabad, where the former's mother organised a pooja for Liger's success, glimpses from which were shared online. Vijay expressed gratitude for having received so much love even before the film's release, while Ananya thanked his co-star's mom for blessing them.

Vijay Deverakonda's mom organises pooja for Liger team at their Hyderabad home

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, August 17, Vijay shared multiple glimpses from the ceremony, where he and Ananya Panday could be seen with folded hands, wrapped in red shawls as they sought blessings.

In the caption, he mentioned, "This whole month touring across India and receiving so much love already felt like God's blessing! But Mummy feels we needed his protection :) So Pooja and sacred Bands for all of us Now she will sleep in peace while we continue our tour." Ananya also thanked Vijay's mom for conducting the ceremony.

This whole month touring across India and receiving so much love already felt like God's blessing!



But Mummy feels we needed his protection :)



So Poooja 😌🙏 and sacred Bands for all of us 🥰



Now she will sleep in peace while we continue our tour 😘❤️#Liger pic.twitter.com/q6ew2HFzik — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 17, 2022

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will see Vijay in the eponymous role, a kickboxer with a stutter. The film also stars Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles, while American boxer Mike Tyson will also appear in an extended cameo, marking his acting debut in Indian cinema. The film will hit theatres on 25 August 2022.

(Image: @ananyapanday/Instagram)