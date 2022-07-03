Vijay Deverakonda's Naked Poster For 'Liger' Leaves Fans Divided; Memes Flood The Internet

South star Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his most awaited film Liger. The movie is all set to hit the theatres in less than two months and its cast and makers have already begun fueling fans' excitement with regular updates.

The actor recently took the internet by storm as he dropped a new poster of the film featuring a chiselled physique and bold avatar. However, the actor's naked poster has left viewers divided. While many were seen appreciating his look, others found it offensive, which has led to a spree of memes being shared on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda has successfully grabbed the attention of the masses. In the poster, the Geetha Govindam star could be seen channelling his MMA fighter character. He posed naked with a bunch of rose flowers, while the poster read, "Saala Crossbreed".

Sharing the poster, Deverakonda wrote, "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role."

"I give you everything! Coming Soon," he added.

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger memes

Soon after Vijay Deverakonda dropped the poster, Twitter and Instagram were filled with Vijay Deverakonda's memes. While many found the poster intriguing, many found it sexist. A hashtag "Sexist Post Ever" also began trending on Twitter. Netizens did not take much time in reacting to the post.

More about Liger

The upcoming film Liger is touted to be an action drama, which stars South actor Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood diva Ananya Panday. The film will also see boxing legend Mike Tyson on screen, as he makes his Indian cinema debut. Apart from them, the film also features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Shah Emtiaj in pivotal roles. The film is co-produced by Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur.

The film's plot will revolve around an MMA fighter with a stutter. Liger has been shot in both Telugu and Hindi. After being announced in 2019, the movie is set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, after a long delay due to multiple reasons.

Image: Instagram/@thedeverakonda