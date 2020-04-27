Here Is Vijay Deverakonda's Net Worth; Read Details

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most celebrated names in the South film fraternity. The 30-year-old has managed to carve a niche for himself with his quintessential acting prowess. The youngster has a gigantic fan following, making him one of the go-to actors on the director's hat. Here's a look at Vijay Deverakonda's net worth that proves he has come a long way.

Vijay Deverakonda's net worth

Vijay Deverakonda, who began his career with the film- Nuvvila in 2011, has worked harder with every passing movie, venturing out new roles and genres. He shot to fame after he essayed a supporting role in Yevade Subramanyam. The actor who is just nine years old in the industry has reportedly become one of the highest-paid stars of his era.

As per various reports, Vijay Deverakonda's net worth is estimated to be somewhere between Rs 20 to 23 crore ($2-$3 million) Surprisingly, the actor has only done about 10 to 12 films in his career. Vijay Deverakonda’s highest-grossing films are Geetha Govindam and Arjun Reddy that hit the bullseye at the Box Office. Moreover, Vijay Deverakonda's net worth also got reflected when he tried his hands on- Production. The recent one under his production belt is Meeku Maathrame Cheptha, directed by Shammeer Sultan. The movie reportedly managed to mint a whopping amount of Rs 4.5 crore in its opening week itself.

Vijay Deverkonda's income is reported to see an upsurge, as the actor has now dipped his toes in Bollywood too. The youngster will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood's blooming star- Ananya Panday in a Pan India film titled Fighter. Known to ace the romantic genre at ease, fans have already shown excitement to watch Vijay romance Ananya in the upcoming outing. Vijay Deverakonda's net worth is apprehensive of his several brand endorsements too.

Recently, the Pelli Choopulu star spilt the beans on not being financially and mentally ready for the Coronavirus lockdown. In an interaction with a news daily, Vijay Deverakonda revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic is a situation that has left many disturbed. The Coronavirus lockdown is having a severe impact on the lives of people, including himself, said the World Famous Lover actor.

Furthermore, Vijay also exclaimed that he suddenly found himself with not enough savings, wherein he held the responsibility of a family and 35 workers under his myriad. Deverakonda shared that even though he carries a smile, the last month has been pretty tough for him managing finances. However, the actor has taken an extra mile and donated Rs 1.30 crore for Relief Funds.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

