Vijay Deverakonda's 'NOTA', Mahesh Babu's 'Bharat Ane Nenu' & Other South Political Dramas

Over the years, the film industries in the south of India have been successful in making many films that are based on the political drama genre. From relationships to conflicts among parties, the films have portrayed all the ups and downs in the lives of politicians and shared a glimpse of how a political party works. Many actors including Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and others have been seen in the spotlight playing the role of a politician. Here's taking a look at some of the famous political dramas in the South.

A list of South Indian political drama movies

Vijay Deverakonda's NOTA

In the movie NOTA, Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a video game designer who is also the son of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister. Varun Subramanyam (Vijay Deverakonda) flies out from the UK to visit his hometown Chennai on his birthday. In an unexpected turn of events, he is forced to take over his father's position as the CM of Tamil Nadu. When his negligence towards his newly appointed role costs the life of a bus full of people, Varun takes over permanently to make things right.

Rana Daggubati's Leader

When the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is killed by assassination, he wishes for his son to take over as the next CM. Arjun Prasad, played by Rana Dagguati, discovers his father's corrupt ways but learns from his mother that the former CM had started a drive to make amends and destroy corruption. Arjun sets off on his mission to complete his father's wishes but finds himself going down the path of corruption. The story revolves around Arjun's hits and misses in becoming a successful leader.

Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu

Starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role as Bharat, Bharat Ane Nenu focuses on the life of an Oxford graduate who returns to India to take over his father's position as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He makes justice for the people his main goal after learning the politicians' scheming and corrupt ways. With no experience in politics but with strong willpower backed by innovative ideas and stringent policies, Bharat becomes a hit among the people.

Vijay's Sarkar

Thalapathy Bijay plays the lead role as Sundar Ramaswamy in this political drama film. The plot of the movie revolves around the protagonist who is a major entrepreneur in the USA. He comes to Chennai, India to cast his vote in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, just to find out that another person has illegally used his name to cast a vote. He appeals to the Election Commission to stop the elections and recount the votes based on the fraud in votes, which attracts the attention of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Sundar must face the obstacles that get in the way of his plea.

Rajinikanth's Kaala

Rajinikanth is Kaala in the 2018 film of the same name. When the Union Minister, played by Nana Patekar, tries to evict the people of Dharavi to use the land as a commercial complex, he faces opposing views from the people of Dharavi including their leader Karikaalan, aka Kaala. The Minister gets Kaala arrested and in an attempt to murder him. ends up murdering his wife and son, which leaves Kaala ferocious. Kaala then decides to avenge the death of his family.

(Image Courtesy: Still from NOTA)