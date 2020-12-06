Vijay Deverakonda's 'Yevade Subrahmanyan' Has Special Connection With Classic Film 'Anand'

Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Malavika Nair, Yevade Subramanyam, is a Telugu comedy-drama flick directed by Nag Ashwin in his debut role. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a corporate man who embarks on a journey of self-discovery. But do you know that this Vijay Deverakonda starrer movie has a special connection with Rajesh Khanna’s classic movie Anand? Continue reading to know intriguing details about the same.

Yevade Subrahmanyam’s connection with Anand

As per the online database IMDb, during the scene when Rishi (Played by Vijay Deverakonda), Subbu (Played by Nani) and Ria (played by Ritu Varma) go together to visit a property. The classic song ‘Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli’ from Anand plays in the car. The lyrics of this classic song was penned by Yogesh while the track was composed by Salil Choudhary. Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli was crooned by Manna Dey and it yet remains one of the evergreen songs of the Bollywood film industry.

Other interesting trivia of Yevade Subrahmanyam

Yevade Subrahmanyam became the first Indian feature film to be shot 5000m above sea level.

The entire crew of the film reportedly spent about 40 days in the mountains. The main protagonist of the film, Nani showered only 8 times during this time frame, while some of his crew members did not bathe at all straight for 40 days.

A total of 35 members joined the Yevade Subrahmanyam crew for the shoot in the mountains, however out of them only 27 remained till the very end. The remaining left the shooting location.

Before creating Yevade Subrahmanyam, Nag Ashwin trained and worked under Sheakher Kammulas as an assistant for two films.

Yevade Subrahmanyam was pitted against Nani’s own ‘Jenda Pi Kapi Rai’ at the cinema houses.

Yevade Subrahmanyam’s plot

The movie chronicles the life of a man who is overly focused on long-term career goals only. Suddenly, he is exposed to a person carrying completely different sets of beliefs. In the end, he learns how to live life to the fullest rather than sacrificing the joy of present for future success.

