Vijay Deverakonda's 'Yevade Subrahmanyan' Has Special Connection With Classic Film 'Anand'

Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Malavika Nair, Yevade Subramanyam, is a Telugu comedy-drama flick directed by Nag Ashwin in his debut role. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a corporate man who embarks on a journey of self-discovery. But do you know that this Vijay Deverakonda starrer movie has a special connection with Rajesh Khanna’s classic movie Anand? Continue reading to know intriguing details about the same.
As per the online database IMDb, during the scene when Rishi (Played by Vijay Deverakonda), Subbu (Played by Nani) and Ria (played by Ritu Varma) go together to visit a property. The classic song ‘Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli’ from Anand plays in the car. The lyrics of this classic song was penned by Yogesh while the track was composed by Salil Choudhary. Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli was crooned by Manna Dey and it yet remains one of the evergreen songs of the Bollywood film industry.
The movie chronicles the life of a man who is overly focused on long-term career goals only. Suddenly, he is exposed to a person carrying completely different sets of beliefs. In the end, he learns how to live life to the fullest rather than sacrificing the joy of present for future success.
