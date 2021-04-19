Vijay Devrakonda And Sukumar's New Movie Not Getting Shelved, Makers Clarify

Vijay Deverakonda's new movie with filmmaker Sukumar was surrounder by reports claiming that the movie would be shelved. Now, the movie's makers, Falcon Creations have taken to their Twitter account to set the record straight and shut down rumours regarding Sukumar's new movie with Deverakonda. They wrote that the movie continues to be "very much ON" and condemned rumours suggesting the contrary.

Falcon Creations explained that the Sukumar and Vijay Deverakonda movie will begin as scheduled soon after both the actor and the director have completed their pre-existing projects. The rumours of actor Ram Charan replacing Vijay Deverakonda in the new movie were also making rounds. The producers addressed this misinformation by writing, "There is no change in plan, no change in the combination".

Falcon Creations slams rumours surrounding Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar's new movie

Team Falcon urges everyone not to believe in misinformation and strongly condemns rumours.



Director @aryasukku and Rowdy Star @TheDeverakonda combination is very much ðŸ”›#Sukumar - #VijayDeverakonda film is only going to ð†ð„ð“ ððˆð†ð†ð„ð‘@Falconllptweets pic.twitter.com/u33CeImAMc — FalconcreationsLLP (@Falconllptweets) April 19, 2021

Fans took to the comment section of the tweet to give their thanks to the production house for confirming the news. Fans also appreciated the clarification provided by the team on the replacement of the actors. Many fans were also happy to know that movie would be "bigger" as tweeted by Falcon Creations. They dropped fire and party emojis to celebrate the tweet.

Currently, filmmaker Sukumar is busy shooting for Pushpa, starring Stylish star Allu Arjun in the lead role. Much before commencing the shoot of the Allu Arjun-starrer, he had announced his project with Vijay Deverakonda. "I am looking forward to the zeal and energy he brings to the sets",. he wrote excitedly. Sukumar shared the news on September 28, 2020, the birthday of the new movie's producer, Kedar Selagamshetty. Vijay Dverakonda's new movie with Sukumar will be released in 2022.

Sukumar announces collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda for his next movie

Vijay Deverakonda's movies coming up in 2021

Deverakonda will be making his Bollywood debut soon next to Ananya Panday in Liger. He recently flew down to Mumbai for the shoot of the latest movie. Liger is set to be an action-packed movie helmed by Puri Jagannadh, bankrolled by Puri Connect in association with another Bollywood production house. The movie will also star Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Ali Bashsa, Makarand Deshpande and many others.