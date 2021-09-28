Vijay Makkal Iyakkam Dissolved: Actor's Father Informs Chennai Court Amid Legal Trouble

South Indian actor Thalapathy Vijay’s father informed a Chennai court on September 27 that the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, a political organisation founded by him and named after his son, has been dissolved. Actor Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekar submitted an affidavit to the Chennai City Civil Court and said that the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam held a “general body meeting on February 20, 2021” where a resolution was passed that the society was dissolved with “immediate effect”. The affidavit also mentioned that all members of the society who participated in the meeting have accepted the resolution.

This move comes after the actor filed a case against his parents and several other office bearers of the Iyakkam and sought a restraint against the political outfit from using his name to organise meetings or draw members. He had reportedly moved a civil suit in a Chennai court against these 11 individuals. This comes after Vijay's parents' decision to allow a registered society of their son's fans to contest as independent candidates in the local body polls

According to various media reports, Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekar also informed the court that the ten respondents in the case, who were also office bearers of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, have handed in their resignation letters. The members will now serve as the general fans of film actor Vijay. The case has been reportedly adjourned to October 29. For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay founded a social welfare organization, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (Vijay People Organization), which was officially launched in July 2009 and is responsible for much of his philanthropic or charity work. Along with acting, dancing, and playback singing, he also devotes a lot of his time to philanthropy, for which he started the organisation.

When the cyclone Thane hit Indian coastal areas in 2011, Vijay's organization arranged for a relief camp at Kammiyampettai, Cuddalore where he provided rice to the affected people. The actor's father and director, SA Chandrasekhar formed his own party, All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. Last year, Vijay was in the news after reports stated that he would be joining his father's party. However, the young actor released a statement clarifying to his fans and others that he has no connection with his father's political party. He also mentioned that he was not bound by his father's political aspirations and wishes to distance himself from the same.

(Image: Instagram/@Thalapathy_Vijay/ANI)