Vijay Rolls Royce Tax Case: Madras HC Expunges Remarks Made Against Tamil Star

The Madras High Court on Tuesday expunged the remarks made by a judge, Justice SM Subramaniam against Tamil actor Vijay in the Rolls Royce tax case. This comes after a bench headed by Justice SM Subramaniam in July 2021 criticised the actor for challenging the imposition of entry tax on his Rolls Royce Ghost, which was imported from England way back in 2012, as per PTI reports. The actor was ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh as a fine for challenging the imposition of entry tax apart from the tax itself.

After the actor was fined, he appealed to the court that the judge’s remarks be expunged. His counsel submitted all the documents proving he had made all the necessary payments in the case and also mentioned that the actor had not tried to evade paying tax, but had challenged the amount being levied on him. The actor's appeal was heard in court on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. A bench of Justice Mohammad Shafiq and Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana then ruled that the negative statements made against the actor by Justice SM Subramaniam be expunged.

The bench of judges, according to a report by PTI said-

"The order of the (learned) single Judge, wherein, certain disparaging remarks were made, appears to be wholly unwarranted, as there was uncertainty as to the state of law relating to Entry Tax and divergent views were expressed not only by the High Courts but by the Supreme Court as well. Thus, to impute motives to a litigant or castigating him for taking a particular legal position or exercising his constitutional right under Article 226 is unwarranted."

The actor also argued that the comments made by the judge affected his reputation, integrity and conduct. He said and sought to expunge the comments that were made against him in paragraphs 3, 4, 7, 8, 11 and 12 of the impugned order. He also mentioned that they hurt his sentiments and would impact him in the future as well.

With input from PTI

Image: PTI