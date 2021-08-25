Vijay Sethupathi & Shruti Haasan Starrer 'Laabam' To Have Theatrical Release On THIS Date

Master fame Vijay Sethupathi recently took to his official Twitter handle and announced that his upcoming film titled Laabam will be hitting the big screens on September 9, 2021. The film also features Shruti Haasan and is helmed by SP Jananathan. Earlier, many fans speculated that the film will be released on the OTT platform, however, Sethupati quashed the rumours on the micro-blogging site. Read on to know more.

Shruti Haasan and Vijay Sethupati's Laabam will have a theatrical release

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vijay Sethupathi shared the joyful news with his fans and followers. He also dropped a new poster of the film where Vijay can be seen driving a tractor while Shruti Haasan can be seen happily waving her hand. Sethupathi tweeted, "#Laabam Grand Release On September 9th in Theaters Near You #SPJhananathan @immancomposer @KalaiActor @vsp_productions @thilak_ramesh @7CsPvtPte @Aaru_Dir @yogeshdir @LahariMusic @proyuvraaj @sathishoffl"

As theatres are reopening gradually with 50% occupancies, several Telugu films such as Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Seetimaarr will also release in theatres. Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan's Laabam will also join the list. Helmed by SP Jananathan, Laabam is a socio-political thriller drama. Sethupathi will be seen as a social activist who fights for the rights of the farmers, while Haasan will be playing a journalist in the film.

The plot of the film revolves around corporate greed and how it destroys natural resources. Haasan is the female lead in the film which also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, Ramesh Thilak, Prithvi Rajan and Jai Varma in pivotal roles. The film went on floors last year and the filmmakers were keen to release it in theatres in the month of May 2020. However, it was delayed owing to the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. On March 14, 2021, the film's helmer SP Jananathan passed away at the age of 61, in Chennai due to a cardiac arrest. Before Jananathan was found unconscious, he was overseeing the editing of the film.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan has recently wrapped up the latest schedule of Salaar. The film also stars Baahubali star Prabhas. On the other hand, Sethupathi will be seen in Kamal Haasan’s flick, Vikram and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal (KRK). In Vikram, Sethupathi will be seen alongside Fahadh Faasil. KRK is helmed by Vignesh Shivan and it stars Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara.

