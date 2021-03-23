Vijay Sethupathi Assures Fan He Will Go To Pick His National Award For 'Super Deluxe'

South heartthrob Vijay Sethupathi is currently on cloud 9 after winning a National Award for his portrayal of a transgender person in his 2019 released film, Super Deluxe. Now, in a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor has unveiled that he had stopped attending award ceremonies. However, while doing so, Vijay Sethupathi assured fans that he will surely go to pick up his National Film Award.

Talking about the same, Vijay said that the news came as a surprise to him. According to the star, he doesn’t expect any awards. For the past two years, Vijay has stopped going to attend award functions, however, when the actor got to know about winning the National Film Award, he had no clue how to react. When asked why he had stopped going to Award ceremonies, the star said that he became a hero in 2010.

It was in 2013 that Vijay began receiving awards. For nearly two years, the actor went to accept awards before cutting it down, one by one. He explained that even this year, he was called by three-four award ceremonies but the actor declined to go to those. He said this before assuring fans that he will surely go to pick up his National Award.

During the same interaction, he credited his win to Super Deluxe’s director Thiagarajan Kumararaja. Vijay enunciated that he respects the way the story was written and how the film was directed by Kumararaja. According to Vijay, he is the man who put a lot of effort into the development of the character. Reminiscing his journey of playing Shilpa, he said, while annoying any role, the actor becomes a teacher and treats her character as his student.

But in Super Deluxe, the character Shilpa became a teacher for him. Adding to the same, he said that he did not take inspiration from anybody and just went on to essay the role. Vijay also spoke about the flak he received from the community while shooting the film. However, now the actor hopes that fans will understand the real intentions of why he opted for the film. Super Deluxe was released in the month of March in 2019.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Super Deluxe)