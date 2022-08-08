Vijay Sethupathi Bags Best Actor Award For ‘Maamanithan' At Indo-French Film Festival

South star Vijay Sethupathi has achieved another milestone in his acting career as the actor was recently handed the Best Actor Award for his critically acclaimed Tamil drama, Maamanithan, at the Indo-French International Film Festival. The film, which also stars Gayathrie, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Guru Somasundaram and Shaji Chen in pivotal roles, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Film Awards which took place over a week ago.

Vijay Sethupathi bags Best Actor award for Maamanithan

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, August 3, the film's director and writer, Seenu Ramasamy wrote, "Congratulations @VijaySethuOffl For best Actor & @thisisysr For best picture #Maamanithan movie Thank you #INDOFRENCHINTERNATIONALFILMFESTIVAL #Maamanithan @ahatamil @ahavideoIN @YSRfilms @SGayathrie @gurusoms @shajichen @mynnasukumar @sreekar_prasad @onlynikil @Riyaz_Ctc".

Earlier, Maamanithan also bagged the gold in the Best Asian Film category at the Tokyo Film Awards. While Mart Bira's 'Nomadic Doctor' took the bronze, Takahiro Kawabe's 'Love Song at 5 pm' won the silver medal.

Seenu Ramasamy shared the information on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Category ( Best Asian Film) Golden Winner Happy to share our #Maamanithan feature film Won Tokyo Film Awards 2022 Thanks to producer @thisisysr @ilaiyaraaja @VijaySethuOffl @SGayathrie @shajichen @sreekar_prasad @mynnasukumar @studio9_suresh @CtcMediaboy @onlynikil."

Maamanithan revolves around a humble auto driver struggling to provide proper education to his children. As he tries to sell his land to get them into a private school, he gets cheated by a real estate businessman Madhavan. The film has been produced by veteran musician Yuvan Shankar Raja under his YSR Productions banner. It witnessed a theatrical release on June 24, 2022, after being delayed for five years.

On the professional front, Vijay Sethupathi is all set to share the screen space with Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Merry Christmas.

Image: Twitter/@loga_60