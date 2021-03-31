Vijay Sethupathi Celebrates 4 Years Of 'Kavan' With Special Poster; See Picture

South Indian star Vijay Sethupathi recently took to social media to mark the fourth anniversary of his 2017 film, Kavan. He put up a specially curated poster of the film while expressing his excitement over the new milestone. The film Kavan had been directed by KV Anand and was a huge hit amongst the fans. In the comments section of the post, a series of Vijay Sethupathi followers have remembered the film and its various elements that made it a mega-hit at the Box Office.

Vijay Sethupathi celebrates Kavan anniversary

South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi has lately been in the news ever since he bagged a National Award for his work in the Tamil anthology, Super Deluxe. The actor took to social media to celebrate four years of his film Kavan, which also starred Madonna Sebastian in a key role. The poster has a short tagline that announces that the film had hit the theatres four years back. The makers have also revealed a hashtag that can be followed by social media users to celebrate the special occasion.

In the poster put up, Vijay Sethupathi can be seen portraying the role of Thilak, who is a television journalist fighting the system he has been working in. In this poster, he is seen donning a proper Tamilian avatar while wearing a bright smile across his face. Madonna Sebastian can also be seen in the poster as she poses as a traditional young girl. The film also featured actors like Thesingu Rajendar and Vikranth in important roles.

Vijay Srethupathi has let the poster speak for itself by keeping the caption simple and to the point. He has added the hashtag ‘#4YearsofKAVAN’, which has also been mentioned in the poster. He has also tagged a series of artists in the tweet, honouring their work in the film. Have a look at the post from Vijay Sethupathi’s Twitter here.

In the comments section of the post, a series of people have remembered the film and its memorable moments. A few people have also used a set of loving emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at the comments here.

