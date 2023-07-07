Vijay Sethupathi, Director Shankar Attend KV Anand's Daughter Lakshmi Sadhana's Wedding

The wedding of Lakshmi Sadhana, daughter of late director KV Anand, took place in Chennai on Thursday (July 6). Among the attendees were popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, who had previously worked with KV Anand, and renowned director Shankar Shanmugham.

3 things you need to know

KV Anand passed away in 2021 due to cardiac arrest.

Vijay Sethupathi collaborated with KV Anand on a film in 2017.

His upcoming projects include Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif.

Vijay Sethupathi graces the wedding ceremony

Lakshmi Sadhana, an architect by profession, tied the knot with Vishnuraj in Tamil Nadu. The wedding was followed by a grand reception attended by several celebrities. Pictures shared on social media by trade analyst Ramesh Bala offer a glimpse into the ceremony.

One photo captures Vijay Sethupathi posing with the newlyweds, while another shows director Shankar Shanmugham posing with the bride and groom. Shankar also took selfies with fans at the venue. "Late Director KV Anand's daughter Lakshmi Sadhana got married to Vishnuraj yesterday in Chennai," reads the tweet accompanying the pictures.

For those unaware, KV Anand, a national award-winning cinematographer and director, passed away in 2021 due to cardiac arrest following a battle with COVID-19. He was known for directing films such as Kana Kandaen, Kaappaan, Ayan, and more. He had also worked as a renowned cinematographer on successful films like Sivaji and Khakee.

Vijay Sethupathi's connection with KV Anand

The actor has been part of KV Anand's 2017 film Kavan, co-starring T. Rajendar, Vikranth and Madonna Sebastian. The political-thriller drama was based on a TV journalist who goes against his corrupt boss' orders to help a group of people in their fight against a chemical plant.

In terms of upcoming projects, Vijay Sethupathi has three films lined up: Merry Christmas, Gandhi Talks and Jawan. In Merry Christmas, he will be sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif for the first time. The movie is expected to release later this year.