Vijay Sethupathi Donates ₹25 Lakhs To Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund In A Meet With MK Stalin

A picture of actor Vijay Sethupathi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has lately been doing the rounds on social media. In the picture shared, the actor is seen giving the CM a cheque worth ₹25 lakhs as a donation to the CM relief fund. As the second wave of COVID 19 has proven to be quite deadly for the nation, various celebs around the country have extended financial help for the people in need. Some of the renowned dignitaries from the film industry have also been encouraging people to get vaccinated to curb the situation.

Vijay Sethupathi’s donation to CM relief fund

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has a huge fan following for his critically acclaimed films and diverse roles which span across genres. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actor recently made a donation worth ₹25 lakhs to help the government in combatting the ongoing COVID 19 second wave. In a picture recently released on social media and regional news channels, the actor can be seen handing over the check to MK Stalin at the Chief Minister’s office. The two were also seen smiling for the cameras while following proper COVID 19 protocols.

In the last few months, various renowned Kollywood celebrities like Rajnikanth, Vikram Vetri Maaran, AR Murgadoss, Ajith, Aishwarya Rajesh, and more, have contributed to the Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund in order to help the people in distress. These contributions, in turn, help in providing the citizens with COVID care facilities including oxygen cylinders, concentrators, and ventilators, amongst others.

Vijay Sethupathi has lately been in the news as he will soon appear in numerous Bollywood films including Mumbaikar, amongst others. He rose to fame amongst the pan-India audience through his Tamil anthology film, Super Deluxe. He played a transgender character in the film, gaining a lot of appreciation from fans and critics alike. Super Deluxe also starred Samantha Akkineni, Gayathri, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

IMAGE: VIJAY SETHUPATHI INSTAGRAM

