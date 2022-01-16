Tamil Superstar Vijay Sethupathi is receiving overwhelming love and adulation from his fans, close friends as well as members of the film industry on his 44th birthday on Sunday. Actor Kamal Haasan, who is also co-starring with Sethupathi in upcoming action-thriller Vikram, penned a special wish for his 'Thampi', noting that he is an important actor of the next generation.

Sharing a picture alongside Vijay, Kamal also lauded him for his 'search and courage'. The duo will share the screen along with Fahadh Faasil in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram, which is all set to come out this year after facing various postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kamal Haasan pens birthday wishes for Vijay Sethupathi

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, January 16, the Chachi 420 actor shared a picture of the duo and wrote, "Without following the crowd, Vijay Sethupathi created a new identity for him. He sees himself as a protagonist and is one of the most important actors of the next generation. His search and courage will not be in vain. My heartfelt birthday wishes to brother Vijay Sethupathi." Vijay promptly responded to the sweet gesture and wrote, "Thank you very much, sir." Take a look.

Their upcoming venture also stars Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das among others in supporting roles. It is bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the soundtrack and film score.

Announcing the film last year, Haasan wrote, "Only valour should wear the crown. I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! (sic)."

Day one of VIKRAM. Felt like a High school reunion.

In the past 50 years this is the longest I have been away from film shootings. Many film makers have not seen action for nearly a year. (1/2)https://t.co/WTM7mqHKia — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 17, 2021

Director Gopichand Malineni also shared a throwback picture with Vijay on his birthday and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy Birthday to Makkal Selvan dear@VijaySethuOffl garu #HBDVijaySethupathi."

Wishing you a very happy Birthday to Makkal Selvan dear @VijaySethuOffl garu ⭐️💥#HBDVijaySethupathi pic.twitter.com/lqQN29F0OX — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) January 16, 2022

More on Vijay Sethupathi's work front

Apart from Vikram, Vijay will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas. The film is helmed by Andhadhun director Sriram Raghvan, while Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray are bankrolling the project. The actor will also appear in Raj and DK's upcoming web series, starring Shahid Kapoor as well as the Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

