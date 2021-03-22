Vijay Sethupathi Grateful To THESE People After Winning National Award For 'Super Deluxe'

67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday and Vijay Sethupathi has bagged an honour for his work Super Deluxe. The actor's role in Super Deluxe movie has helped him get recognized as the Best Supporting Actor at National Film Awards 2019. Here's who he wishes to thank for this prestigious win.

Vijay Sethupathi wins 'Best Supporting Actor' award

Vijay Sethupathi's Super Deluxe saw him play the role of a trans-woman. His portrayal brought him a lot of positive criticism and appreciation, as seen with Super Deluxe ratings on IMDb. The reception has now also been qualified by his win at National Film Awards 2019. The actor has now reacted to the win with a message of gratitude.

The National Film Awards 2019 winner has also earlier won other accolades for this performance. He bagged the Best Actor award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in 2019. He was also recognized at Edison Awards 2020 in the Best Actor category.

About Vijay Sethupathi's Super Deluxe and where can you watch it?

The movie was originally released about 2 years ago on March 29, 2019. As many of Vijay Sethupathi's movies, it is now available online. You can watch the National Film Awards 2019 winner's movie on Netflix. It is always available on YouTube's Premium subscription. The movie is an anthology of 4 stories that of trans-woman Shilpa (portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi), Leela (portrayed by Ramya Krishnan), a couple Vaembu and Mugil's depicted by Samantha Akkineni and Fahadh Faasil, and 5 young men whose story is entitled The TV Story. The stories are interconnected by a couple of common characters.

67th National Film Awards winner announcements

67th National Film Awards have been announced in 2020 although they are for the movies in 2019. The announcement was reportedly delayed by almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other Tamil movies and actors have also been awarded in different categories. While actor Dhanush was awarded the Best Actor award for his performance in Asuran, the movie has also been recognized as the Best Tamil Film.