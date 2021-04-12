Vijay Sethupathi Hugs And Praises 'Karnan' Director Mari Selvaraj; Watch Viral Video

South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi recently went to watch the movie Karnan and he couldn't stop himself from praising the cast and the director. In one of the viral videos on the internet, he gives a hug to Karnan director Mari Selvaraj and talks to him for a bit. He even held both his hands and congratulated him for the movie.

Vijay Sethupathi praises Karnan director Mari Selvaraj

On April 10, the actor also took to his Twitter to give reviews for the film. He shared an 8-second video and told his fans to watch the movie. Check it out.

The '96 actor is known for keeping his emotions to himself and not expressing them. This is the second time he has praised someone for the movie. Earlier, as per Pinkvilla, during the audio release of the movie Master, he was spotted hugging and leaving a kiss on the cheek of Thalapathy Vijay.

'Karnan' movie review

After the release of the movie, Twitterati went berserk and praised the script, actors and background music of the movie. Some users were of the opinion that even though the script and the cinematography are gripping, the first few minutes of the film were very slow and it began to pick up its pace just before the interval while there were others who disagreed with the notion and claimed that the first half of the movie is captivating. The audience loved Dhanush in Karnan. Check out some reviews.

KARNAN Review



Really a great movie-which shows their mythological story pretty well.



Tremendous work by art director, Cinematographer.



Movie length can be reduced.



Music was fantastic.

The song Ullathil, Nalla Ullam is such a fine one.#Karnan #KarnanFDFS #KarnanReview — AvN (@vinothavn) April 9, 2021

'Karnan' plot

The movie is said to be based on real events that took place in a small village called Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. Set in a rural backdrop, Dhanush plays the role of a sword-wielding youngster who fights for the rights of the villagers. He acts as a warrior and saves the conservative villagers from police torture and powerful men. The movie features Rajisha VijayanLal Paul, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli in pivotal roles. The movie might get an OTT release too.

